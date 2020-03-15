Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 144.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Relx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Relx PLC has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

