Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,599,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 73,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $878.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

