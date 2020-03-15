Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,739 Shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 374,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 82,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $21.42 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Compass Point raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

