Citigroup Inc. Buys 414 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Rogers worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Rogers by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rogers by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rogers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.94. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

