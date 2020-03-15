Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542,298 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $60.10 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other Envestnet news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,144 shares of company stock valued at $11,263,263. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.