Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $36.68 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,160.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.