Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $13.95 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.86%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.