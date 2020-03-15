Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $290,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 79.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

BOKF opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

