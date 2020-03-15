Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of SAH opened at $18.20 on Friday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $774.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.