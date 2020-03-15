Citigroup Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELY opened at $9.76 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $912.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

