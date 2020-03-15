Citigroup Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $111.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

