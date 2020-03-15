Citigroup Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,246,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 829.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $47.09 on Friday. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $223,468.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,785.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,534 shares of company stock worth $8,660,841 in the last 90 days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

