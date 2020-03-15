Citigroup Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 199.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,003,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 498,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 963,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 87,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 75,857 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $165.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.71%. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

