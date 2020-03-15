Citigroup Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 145.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.72. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.