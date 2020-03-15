Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ePlus worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ePlus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ePlus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ePlus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ePlus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $111,379.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,212.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $664,189. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.06. ePlus Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.28. ePlus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $428.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

