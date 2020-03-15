Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

