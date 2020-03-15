Citigroup Inc. Purchases 22,734 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

