Citigroup Inc. Purchases 27,712 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 179.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Smart Global by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Smart Global by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smart Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.44. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

