Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,655 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Simply Good Foods worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 772,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.81. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

