Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

