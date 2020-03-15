Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $12,781,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,798,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 4,025.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 442,193 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in GrafTech International by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 407,335 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 765,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.85. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

