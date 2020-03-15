Citigroup Inc. Sells 105,969 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.49 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

