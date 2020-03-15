Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,465 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

