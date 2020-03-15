Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,582 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,222,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 96,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,022,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMBI. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.23.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.