Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,992 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,024,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,308 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

