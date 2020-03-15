Citigroup Inc. Sells 53,126 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Astronics worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Astronics by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after acquiring an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 922,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 841,324 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Astronics by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 342,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Astronics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $14.71 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

