Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,287 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,722.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

