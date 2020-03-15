Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,803 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brooks Automation worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.51. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

