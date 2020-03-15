Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after buying an additional 423,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,427,000 after buying an additional 467,496 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,258,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after buying an additional 1,109,686 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 198,302 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

