Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of City worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,042,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised City from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on City in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $63.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. City Holding has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.76.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. City had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.35%. Analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

