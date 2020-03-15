Citigroup Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $130.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 40,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $7,579,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.5% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.