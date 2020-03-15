CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

CNO opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

