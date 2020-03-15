CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of CommVault Systems worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 763.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 67,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 59,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,867 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

