COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 110.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CMRE opened at $4.62 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $128.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

