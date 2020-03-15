CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Trading Down 1.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $27.48, approximately 152,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,329,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

