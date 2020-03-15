Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $127.07 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

