Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

In related news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.07 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.30.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

