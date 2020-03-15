CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,438,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. Nomura dropped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

