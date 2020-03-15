Daniel J. Cancelmi Purchases 19,220 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,605.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THC stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.