Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.46 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $368,229.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.