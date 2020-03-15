Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,541 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

