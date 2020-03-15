Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.91% of Descartes Systems Group worth $32,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 309,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 485,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of DSGX opened at $34.61 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

