Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,778,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,487,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of Diana Shipping worth $24,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 178.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

