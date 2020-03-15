DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.61

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.61 and last traded at $143.34, with a volume of 6466573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.37.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,260.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,786 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,399,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $10,854,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $11,490,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

