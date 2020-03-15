Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.28. Document Security Systems shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 12,668,610 shares traded.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

