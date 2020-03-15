Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) vs. Hartford Financial Services Group (NASDAQ:HIG) Financial Analysis

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Donegal Group and Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hartford Financial Services Group 0 5 8 0 2.62

Donegal Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and Hartford Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.48 $47.15 million $1.01 13.39 Hartford Financial Services Group $20.74 billion 0.73 $2.09 billion $5.65 7.53

Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hartford Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Donegal Group pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hartford Financial Services Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hartford Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 5.80% 6.50% 1.50% Hartford Financial Services Group 10.05% 13.60% 3.01%

Summary

Hartford Financial Services Group beats Donegal Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages. This segment provides its products and services through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent agents, brokers, and wholesalers. The company's Personal Lines segment offers automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment provides coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment offers group life, and accident and disability coverages, as well as other group coverages to members of employer and affinity groups, and associations through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment provides investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment-management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

