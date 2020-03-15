Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.95

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 597778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 632.73 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

