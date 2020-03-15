Edgar Lomax Co. VA Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $277.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group cut their target price on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

