Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,106 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,741,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,182 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,721,000 after purchasing an additional 879,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.