Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,450 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,450 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,555 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,766,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 63,502 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 43,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $158.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

